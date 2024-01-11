Home Nation

BJP government announces early Diwali in Jaipur on Jan 22

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  As enthusiasm over the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya peaks, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday flagged off a convoy carrying 2,100 casks of mustard oil, besides other materials, to the holy city for the newly-constructed temple.

The oil, a significant part of the consignment, has been earmarked for preparing food and prasad in Sita’s kitchen on the temple premises.  Addressing people at the event, Chief Minister Sharma expressed immense pride in being able to contribute to the revered cause, and stated, “Ram resides in every pore of ours.  We are fortunate people who are sending materials to Ayodhya.”

Besides the essential oil, the gifts include blankets intended for Ram devotees, ensuring their protection from the chilling weather. Mustard oil manufacturer Manoj shared a noteworthy detail, mentioning that the extraction process coincided with the resonating bells at the Ramdhuni factory. Additionally, each oil barrel carries inscriptions praising Lord Ram.

Simultaneously, preparations for the Mahadeepotsav in Jaipur are underway, aligning with the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Ramlala. A historic park located in Jaipur’s old city is undergoing elaborate make-over, with vibrant lights, small and large Chaupar, and Ramganj Chaupar with melodious Shehnai tunes adding to the festivity. Galata Tirtha and Govinddevji temple are set to host a grand Maha Aarti, accompanied by lamp donation ceremonies at Galata Tirtha.

To add to the festive atmosphere, Jaipur’s markets will be illuminated with lights reminiscent of Diwali on January 21 and 22 for the occasion. Even the Jaipur Discom has committed to providing affordable electricity to traders during this celebratory period. Chairman of Electricity Distribution Corporation Bhaskar A. Sawant said that the Ramlala Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, scheduled for January 22, is nothing less than a festival.

In response to a delegation of businessmen seeking a Diwali-like discount in electricity rates for mass decoration, the Energy Department has initiated the necessary procedures, including a file for a temporary connection at a standard tariff for mass decoration in the markets. As a result, all decorations in Jaipur markets needing to be lit up, will get electricity at concessional rates. 

Gifts for prasad 
