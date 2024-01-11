BJP invites ‘sidelined’ opposition leaders

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In their relentless pursuit of securing more than 350 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively exploring the possibility of recruiting seasoned opposition leaders who have been overlooked by their current parties.

Sources within the BJP have revealed that senior party officials and national general secretaries are now tasked with evaluating and welcoming influential opposition figures who express interest in joining BJP ahead of the 2024 polls.

Numerous senior and influential leaders from various opposition parties have been engaging in discussions with BJP office-bearers to forge potential alliances. These discussions are anticipated to materialise, most likely after January 14, coinciding with an auspicious time in the Hindu calendar.

According to sources, several senior leaders, including sitting Members of Parliament from the Congress, Samajwadi Party and JD(U) are in contact with BJP leaders, eagerly awaiting approval to switch sides in January and February.

Recent meetings among senior BJP officials and national general secretaries have been laser-focused on the execution of this strategic decision, should opposition leaders demonstrate the desire and qualifications to join the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources confirm that during a recent meeting of national general secretaries, BJP national president JP Nadda entrusted the responsibility of evaluating and facilitating the induction of opposition leaders into the party. A dedicated committee is in the process of formation, charged with this significant task, during both the Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in multiple states in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

This committee will meticulously assess potential recruits, considering various factors such as their electoral viability, popularity among their constituents, and alignment with influential caste equations, which often hold substantial sway in election outcomes.

Once they join the BJP, the allocation of Lok Sabha or assembly election seats will be contingent on the candidate’s influence in their respective areas. If an opposition leader who joins the BJP is deemed well-suited for a constituency different from their native one or a seat they have previously represented, the BJP may field them, as confirmed by a senior source. Those transitioning from opposition parties to the BJP and possessing the potential to secure seats, particularly in the 160 seats identified as weak, stand a good chance of being considered for candidacy.

The BJP is actively preparing to surpass the previous record of the Congress Party, which won 400 seats in 1984. They have intensified their outreach efforts and election machinery. Meanwhile, there are indications that several opposition MPs and leaders from states like Bihar, UP, Telangana, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and West Bengal are considering joining the BJP in the coming weeks. Their political backgrounds and potential contributions in the upcoming LS elections are being evaluated by senior leaders within the BJP.

Sources say that BJP’s national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal has been tasked with overseeing the preparation of the vision document for the 2024 polls, taking into account relevant factors. National general secretary Sunil Bansal is responsible for managing publicity and election campaign-related activities. General secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam has been assigned to organise conferences for Buddhists in different parts of the country about the Modi government’s work.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

