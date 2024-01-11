ED moves HC, says Didi cops yet to give FIR copy on attack

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The ED on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court, mentioning in its petition that the agency is yet to receive any communication from the West Bengal police on its complaint regarding the attack on January 5. ED officials were attacked and left bleeding while conducting raids at Trinamool leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s house in Sandeshkhali, North 24-Parganas.

In the petition, the agency said it had lodged complaint with the state police but was yet to receive a copy of the FIR even after five days of the incident. The HC said it would hear the matter on Thursday. “We lodged a formal complaint with the DGP and the Basirhat SP a day after the attack on our officers. But there is no communication from the end of the state police. We have not recieved a copy of the FIR yet,” said an ED officer.

The ED went to Shahjahan’s residence in connection with the foodgrain scam in which former food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested. The agency came across evidence revealing a scam to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore in the irregularities in the distribution of foodgrain through the Public Distribution System and Rs 2,000 crore of the sum was transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh.

ED sources said a team of policemen, led by Basirhat DySP, went to the agency’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake on Wednesday to collect statement of the sleuths who were attacked by Shahjahan’s followers. “But our officers were busy and could not give them time. The police team returned,” said another ED officer. Shahjahan is still on the run and the cops said they were in dark about his whereabouts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLKATA: The ED on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court, mentioning in its petition that the agency is yet to receive any communication from the West Bengal police on its complaint regarding the attack on January 5. ED officials were attacked and left bleeding while conducting raids at Trinamool leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s house in Sandeshkhali, North 24-Parganas. In the petition, the agency said it had lodged complaint with the state police but was yet to receive a copy of the FIR even after five days of the incident. The HC said it would hear the matter on Thursday. “We lodged a formal complaint with the DGP and the Basirhat SP a day after the attack on our officers. But there is no communication from the end of the state police. We have not recieved a copy of the FIR yet,” said an ED officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ED went to Shahjahan’s residence in connection with the foodgrain scam in which former food and supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested. The agency came across evidence revealing a scam to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore in the irregularities in the distribution of foodgrain through the Public Distribution System and Rs 2,000 crore of the sum was transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh. ED sources said a team of policemen, led by Basirhat DySP, went to the agency’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake on Wednesday to collect statement of the sleuths who were attacked by Shahjahan’s followers. “But our officers were busy and could not give them time. The police team returned,” said another ED officer. Shahjahan is still on the run and the cops said they were in dark about his whereabouts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp