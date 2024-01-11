Guwahati Diary: CID probes distorted video case involving CM

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service



The CID of Assam police is probing a case where the comments of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a video were distorted by “vested groups”. Earlier, Sarma shared the distorted video on X, and wrote, “See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading misinformation and communal disharmony. Law’s long arms will catch up with these elements.” Reacting to Sarma’s post, Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh said anti-national groups are jealous of how the Northeast is progressing with peace and prosperity under the BJP government.

Army, NIEDO launch Super 30 programme

The Army and the National Integrity & Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) came together to launch a Super 30 programme, aimed at motivating the youth of Assam to join the armed forces as officers. The programme was conceptualised by the Army’s Eastern Command. Assam’s education minister Ranoj Pegu hailed the Army for the initiative. Sponsored by the Assam government and spearheaded by the Army’s Red Horns Division, the programme is expected to help students prepare for competitive selection process in armed forces.

Retired aircraft draws crowds to street

A “retired” Air India aircraft became the cynosure of all eyes when it was brought to Assam from Mumbai using a trailer. Two additional trucks carried the decommissioned aircraft’s cargo. People gathered at many places to have a glimpse at the Airbus-320 and took selfies with it. However, the aircraft got stuck under overbridges twice – first in Bihar and then, in Guwahati. Hariprasanna Hazarika, proprietor of Zoonskaya, which is a well-known boutique resort in Sivasagar, acquired the aircraft. Hazarika said he spent “crores” of rupees to buy it. He pointed out that to be transformed into “Wings of Hazarika”, it will be the Northeast’s first flight restaurant.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The CID of Assam police is probing a case where the comments of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a video were distorted by “vested groups”. Earlier, Sarma shared the distorted video on X, and wrote, “See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading misinformation and communal disharmony. Law’s long arms will catch up with these elements.” Reacting to Sarma’s post, Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh said anti-national groups are jealous of how the Northeast is progressing with peace and prosperity under the BJP government. Army, NIEDO launch Super 30 programme The Army and the National Integrity & Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) came together to launch a Super 30 programme, aimed at motivating the youth of Assam to join the armed forces as officers. The programme was conceptualised by the Army’s Eastern Command. Assam’s education minister Ranoj Pegu hailed the Army for the initiative. Sponsored by the Assam government and spearheaded by the Army’s Red Horns Division, the programme is expected to help students prepare for competitive selection process in armed forces. Retired aircraft draws crowds to street A “retired” Air India aircraft became the cynosure of all eyes when it was brought to Assam from Mumbai using a trailer. Two additional trucks carried the decommissioned aircraft’s cargo. People gathered at many places to have a glimpse at the Airbus-320 and took selfies with it. However, the aircraft got stuck under overbridges twice – first in Bihar and then, in Guwahati. Hariprasanna Hazarika, proprietor of Zoonskaya, which is a well-known boutique resort in Sivasagar, acquired the aircraft. Hazarika said he spent “crores” of rupees to buy it. He pointed out that to be transformed into “Wings of Hazarika”, it will be the Northeast’s first flight restaurant. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prasanta mazumdar Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp