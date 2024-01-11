Inauguration of Abu Dhabi temple will be monumental day for tolerance, acceptance: UAE envoy

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It's been nearly two weeks since a BAPS delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, following which they said that he had agreed to inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14.

On Thursday, UAE’s Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali said they were looking forward to the inauguration of the temple next month.

"The inauguration of the Swaminarayan temple will be a monumental day to celebrate tolerance and acceptance," said the UAE’s Ambassador Alshaali.

The construction of the temple began in 2019. Four days after the inauguration, the temple will be opened for the public on February 18.

The temple is designed to accommodate up to 10,000 people from all faiths and has cost approximately Rs 700 crore.

Meanwhile, when the BAPS delegation met PM Modi in December 29, they said that the meeting lasted an hour and they showcased the progress in the temple to PM Modi emphasizing its intricate carvings and all-inclusive grandeur, saying that “the inauguration will be a great event, a millennial moment of celebration for time to come.”

Before concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister shared his personal vision for greater spiritual growth and India’s emergence as a global leader, according to the BAPS delegation.

“Despite his packed schedule, he spent 20 more minutes alone with the Swamis, sharing a personal bond of over 40 years,” BAPS said in a statement that also confirmed his coming for the inauguration on February 14th.

