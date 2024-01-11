Jaishankar dials Blinken, expresses concern over martime security challenges in the Red Sea

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maritime security challenges especially in the Red Sea region were discussed between External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday.

"I had a good discussion this evening with my friend Secretary Blinken. Our conversation focussed on maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region. I appreciated his insights on the ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza. We also exchanged perspectives on developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict. Looking forward to realising our extensive cooperation agenda for 2024,’’ said Dr Jaishankar.

The Red Sea conflict has begun to impact trade and has increased the cost of transportation. Merchant ships heading to India too have been attacked by the Houthis and there is a growing concern on how to tackle this issue, which is an obvious spillover of the Israel-Hamas conflict. With the threat of Houtis furthering their attacks, the US seems to be trying diplomatically to calm down the situation.

Secretary Blinken has been touring West Asia for the past few days during which he has met Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu amongst other leaders and also said that the death toll in Gaza is far too high, especially among children and called for aid to reach Gaza more effectively.

"The immense human toll of this conflict is one of the may reasons that we are working urgently to forge a path of peace and security in the region,’’ said Secretary Blinken in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Secretary Blinken also met with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing efforts to minimise the civilian harm in Gaza, end extremist violence and work towards and independent state of Palestine.

Meanwhile, before calling up Secretary Blinken, Dr Jaishankar had dialled Senator Penny Wong of Australia.

"Had the first conversation of 2024 with Senator Wong. Exchanged views on the state of the world and discussed our cooperation for the year, including through Quad,’’ Dr Jaishankar said.

