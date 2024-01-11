‘No show’ by tourists, cold comfort for U’khand winter tourism entrepreneurs

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As the snow season draws to a close in the picturesque mountainous regions of Uttarakhand, there’s a sense of melancholy in the air. This year, the winter landscape has been remarkably different, as the snowfall and rainfall that typically grace these hills have been absent for most of the season.

The locals, who rely heavily on winter tourism, have felt the impact deeply. The usually bustling tourist destinations across the state have appeared eerily deserted, with only a few brave souls venturing into the barren winter wonderland.

Those who did make the journey were greeted with disappointment, as the usual pristine white landscapes were missing. In years past, places like Auli, Bedini Bugyal, Chopta, and the hill stations of Mussoorie and Nainital were a magnet for tourists during the winter.

The promise of regular snowfall and the enchanting beauty of the Himalayas drew visitors from all corners. However, this year, nature had different plans. Following the monsoon’s departure, there was a noticeable absence of both rain and snow, leaving the locals and tourists longing for the magic of winter.

Dr Bikram Singh, the director of the state meteorological department, explained, “This year, the western disturbance, which usually brings precipitation to the Himalayan region, has been weaker than usual. Consequently, the region experienced drier weather than expected.” It was a stark departure from the norm, as by December, these high-altitude areas would usually be blanketed in several feet of snow, creating a breathtaking spectacle.

In the Tungnath region, where snow would often close the Ukhimath-Chopta-Mandal motor road for days, the lack of snowfall left villagers and traders baffled. While there was a brief influx of tourists during the Christmas and New Year period, the low snowfall that followed left visitors feeling disheartened. This globally renowned winter tourism destination, known for its skiing and cable car rides, was not its usual bustling self.

