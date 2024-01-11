Northeast Frontier Railways to eliminate all manned level crossings

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) is aiming to eliminate all the manned level crossings across the zone and several measures to spread caution and awareness among road commuters have been undertaken, an official said on Thursday.

The official stated that the NFR has taken up the elimination of manned level crossing gates in a phased manner and the works are progressing rapidly.

“During the current financial year up to December 31, a total of 13 manned level crossing gates were eliminated. Five Road Over Bridges (ROB) were constructed and eight diversions were provided through different routes in lieu of level crossing gates,” Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR told IANS.

According to an official statement, in Assam, four-level crossing gates were eliminated at Nagaon and one each at Jorhat, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Chirang and Morigaon districts.

Moreover, in West Bengal, two-level crossing gates were eliminated in the Malda district. Also, in Bihar, one level crossing gate was eliminated in the Katihar district during the period.

De said, “NFR has been strengthening safety at level crossing gates by the implementation of caution and signage boards with a statutory warning indicating mandatory precautions to be observed when the railway gate is kept closed for the approaching train. Further, the zone has also been conducting awareness campaigns to alert road commuters on the importance of following rules and regulations at level crossing gates for their safety.”

