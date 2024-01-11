Home Nation

Pranav Trivedi recommended as Gujarat High Court judge 

His area of practice includes taxation, civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company and service cases, with specialisation in taxation and criminal law, the note said.

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the name of advocate Pranav Shailesh Trivedi for appointment as the Gujarat High Court judge, as per a notification.

He qualifies in terms of age and income criteria and has a well-established practice. He has appeared in cases resulting in 68 reported judgments in matters argued by him, the collegium added. 
The other judges in the Collegium were  Justices B R Gavai and Sanjiv Khanna.

