Pranav Trivedi recommended as Gujarat High Court judge 

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the name of advocate Pranav Shailesh Trivedi for appointment as the Gujarat High Court judge, as per a notification.

Headed by the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, the collegium said that Trivedi was enrolled with the State Bar Council in 2000 and has put in 23 years of practice at the Gujarat High Court. His area of practice includes taxation, civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company and service cases, with specialisation in taxation and criminal law, the note said.

He qualifies in terms of age and income criteria and has a well-established practice. He has appeared in cases resulting in 68 reported judgments in matters argued by him, the collegium added.

The other judges in the Collegium were Justices B R Gavai and Sanjiv Khanna.

