SC extends ex-Maha Min Nawab Malik's bail by six months on health grounds in money laundering case

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order extended the interim bail to former Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Nawab Malik, on health grounds, by another six months, accused in a money laundering case, as the probe agency, ED, did not object his extension of bail.

A two-judge bench of the Top court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, passed the order of extension of Malik's interim bail for six months till July 10, on health grounds.

The Apex Court today passed the order of extension of bail of Mailk, after considering his health factor. An application was filed by Malik seeking a direction for an extension of his interim bail, to which, the SC allowed his prayers.

During the course of the hearing today, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, senior law officer appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), told the court, that his (Malik's) request may be considered by the Court and on medical grounds, a further extension of bail may be given to him.

The senior NCP leader was initially granted interim bail on medical grounds by the Apex Court for two months in August last year. This was subsequently also extended by three months in October, as it was apprised by the petitioner (Malik) to the Supreme Court that the former minister's health had not improved since the last order.

"He is undergoing treatment for kidney-related and other ailments at a private hospital in Mumbai," he told the Apex Court.

The ED alleged that Malik connived with D-gang member and Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parker, and two others, and usurped a property in Mumbai's Kurla between 1999 and 2006.

The agency has alleged that since Parker handled the illegal business of the notorious gangster and global terrorist, the money that Malik allegedly paid her, was ultimately used for terror funding, slapping charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the former legislator.

