Uttar Pradesh to have five more airports, says Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended which will allow the landing of bigger aircraft and the operation of international flights, Scindia said.

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month.

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya.

Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month that will take the total number of airports in the state to 19.

The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the state.

Regarding Ayodhya airport, Scindia said the second phase of expansion will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city to the world.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

