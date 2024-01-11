Home Nation

‘Why 2L women didn’t get Ladli Behna funds?’

What will be the actual number of beneficiaries after the Lok Sabha polls can only be told by the current CM,” LoP Umang Singhar said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav (PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: After MP chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1,576.61 crore into the accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiaries of the CM Ladli Behana Scheme, the Congress questioned the decline in beneficiaries by 1.75 lakh.

Comparing the 2023 October instalment, which was transferred into accounts of nearly 1.31 crore women, the Congress accused the current BJP government in MP of lying to women beneficiaries who voted for it in the recent assembly polls in the name of the Ladli Behna Scheme. 

“While Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the state’s CM, there were around 1.31 crore beneficiaries under the scheme, but the first instalment by the new regime has been transferred only to around 1.29 crore beneficiaries. What will be the actual number of beneficiaries after the Lok Sabha polls can only be told by the current CM,” LoP Umang Singhar said.

As per state’s sources, the decline has been attributed to revision of the list of beneficiaries — deaths and ones who got out of the scheme’s purview.

