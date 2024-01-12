Ayodhya emerges as blend of spirituality and modernity

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the tolling of bells in temples resonating across the temple town and the clouds of dust rising intermittently from construction sites, Ayodhya is moving towards becoming one of the most prominent destinations presenting a beguiling blend of spirituality and modernity.

The transformation is palpable with 37 government departments coordinating 178 projects related to road, railways, beautification, parking, ghat restoration and renovation, worth Rs 30,508.11 crore. The sweeping changes have rendered the temple town beyond recognition.

It’s is now a city of 35 new hotels and 600 home stays, an international airport, thematically renovated glitzy railway station, widened roads, corridors, railway overbridges (ROBs), decorated buildings and decked up temples.

Moreover, the upcoming shopping complexes, entertainment hubs, wax museum, a mega fountain park, tent city — all are racing against the time to meet the deadlines while reflecting a transformation of the landscape of the town, which is set to give a robust boost to the economy of the entire region.

The work on an upcoming solar city, an Aero City with a hotel complex, wedding complex and Ayurveda city, a heritage walk along the Dharm Path with murals in 180 walls showcasing the life and times of Lord Ram, an upcoming adventure sports site, add to the glory of the place.

Enhanced economic activity is reflected through the boom in real estate sector with builders thronging Ayodhya and adjoining districts to buy land for hotels and townships. Notably, the 13-km-long Ram Path, the 3-km Dharm Path, connecting the national highway to the Ram temple, the 2-km Bhakti Path linking Hanumangarahi to Ram Path, and the Janmabhoomi Path connecting the Ram Temple via Ram Path are getting ready to receive the visitors.

According to Vishal Singh, vice-chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, the four new four-lane corridors would be completed by the time of the consecration ceremony. Besides those aesthetically adorned corridors, a thousand logos are being put up as Ramayana themed pillars adding to the grandeur of “Navya (new) Ayodhya”. “Striking a delicate balance between preserving the rich cultural heritage of the temple town and integrating it with modern infrastructure was the challenge while drawing the outline of Navya Ayodhya,” says Dikshu Kukreja, urban planner.

However, the development always brings along some challenges. The widening of roads and development of corridors have resulted in the displacement of houses, shops, temples, mosques, and graves situated along the streets. Around 30 temples, with mosques and five graves had to make way for the Ram Path.

