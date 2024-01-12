Home Nation

BJP urges CM Soren to declare Jan 22 as 'dry day' in Jharkhand for Ram temple consecration event

In a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash urged for a ban on the sale of liquor and meat on that day given "Pran Pratishtha" at the Ram temple.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (File photo)

By PTI

RANCHI:  The BJP on Friday urged the Jharkhand government to declare a "dry day" on January 22 for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"A grand ceremony is scheduled in Ayodhya on January 22 for 'Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha'. Lord Ram is known as 'Maryada Purushottam' and an ideal man due to his conduct, qualities and acts. He was in exile for 14 years. We remember Lord Ram whenever there are talks of culture and good conduct," said Prakash, the former BJP president of Jharkhand.

"I request you to ban the sale of liquor and meat in Jharkhand on January 22," he added. Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam have already declared January 22 as a "dry day".

