Maha Speaker’s Sena ruling a boon for Ajit faction of NCP

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar’s decision to dismiss the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has brought a sigh of relief to Deputy

Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.

Maharashtra state assembly speaker has now set the precedent declaring the majority MLAs supported Shinde. Thus Eknath Shinde has the support of 37 Shiv Sena MLAs, whereas Uddhav Thackeray has the support of only 10 Shiv Sena MLAs.

“The same is expected when Speaker Rahul Narwekar takes up the hearing of NCP MLA disqualification petitions. Ajit Pawar-led faction has the support of 44 NCP MLAs, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar has support from only nine MLAs. Therefore, it is expected that the Speaker will follow the same order for Ajit Pawar’s faction by dismissing the disqualification petitions filed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s faction,” said the observer.

A leader close to Ajit Pawar mentioned that they were promised by the top leadership of the BJP that not a single MLA who is with Ajit Pawar would be disqualified. “The same promise was given to Eknath Shinde, assuring him that his MLAs and government face no threats until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This promise is being upheld. We are also expecting that in the next few days, the election commission will rule in our favor by granting us the party name and symbol. This will come in handy for the speaker to pronounce the verdict in our favor,” said a senior NCP leader who requested anonymity.

Ajit Pawar had previously stated that the majority of NCP MLAs and Lok Sabha MPs are with him, making him the real NCP, not led by his uncle Sharad Pawar. In 2019, Ajit Pawar joined a government led by the BJP and assumed the role of Deputy CM. At that time, he asserted that he had the backing of a majority of the NCP’s MLAs. In 2023, he orchestrated another division within the NCP and became Deputy CM in Eknath Shinde’s cabinet.

Backed by 44 MLAs

Ajit Pawar-led faction has the support of 44 NCP MLAs, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar has support from only nine MLAs. Therefore, it is expected that the Speaker will follow the same order for Ajit Pawar’s faction by dismissing the disqualification petitions filed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s faction, said an observer. A leader close to Ajit mentioned that they were promised by BJP’s top leadership that no MLA would be disqualified



