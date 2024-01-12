Home Nation

Maharashtra police lodges FIR against YouTube channel for showing child sexual abuse

Maharashtra Cyber Police officials investigated and found that the YouTube channel was being operated by a resident of the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Published: 12th January 2024 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

YouTube Logo

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cyber cell on Thursday lodged an FIR against a YouTube channel and others for showing "Child sexual abuse material" (CSAM).

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had informed Maharashtra Cyber that content like child pornography had been uploaded on a YouTube channel, after which Cyber Police started its investigation on the matter.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell said that a video with a four-year-old girl was uploaded on a YouTube channel which was obscene, after which the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a case against the channel and others involved in the video, under section 509 of the IPC, IT Act (sexual harassment by electronic mode) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences)

Maharashtra Cyber Police officials investigated and found that the YouTube channel was being operated by a resident of the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

So far, no arrest has been made in the case, an official of the Maharashtra cyber cell informed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube channel Child Sexual Abuse Maharashtra police child pornography

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp