Maharashtra police lodges FIR against YouTube channel for showing child sexual abuse

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cyber cell on Thursday lodged an FIR against a YouTube channel and others for showing "Child sexual abuse material" (CSAM).

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had informed Maharashtra Cyber that content like child pornography had been uploaded on a YouTube channel, after which Cyber Police started its investigation on the matter.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell said that a video with a four-year-old girl was uploaded on a YouTube channel which was obscene, after which the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a case against the channel and others involved in the video, under section 509 of the IPC, IT Act (sexual harassment by electronic mode) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences)

Maharashtra Cyber Police officials investigated and found that the YouTube channel was being operated by a resident of the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

So far, no arrest has been made in the case, an official of the Maharashtra cyber cell informed.

