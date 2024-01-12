Home Nation

MoS Home seeks anticipatory bail in 2018 attempt to murder case

The court also asked senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for Pramanik, to serve the copy of the petition to the counsel for the state.

Published: 12th January 2024 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nisith Pramanik. ( ANI Photo)

Nisith Pramanik. ( ANI Photo)

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea filed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a 2018 attempt-to-murder case registered against him.

While hearing the case suchitra kalyan mohanty on Wednesday, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking its detailed response.

The court also asked senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for Pramanik, to serve the copy of the petition to the counsel for the state. The court sought to know why Pramanik did not approach the Calcutta High Court for relief. At this, Pramanik replied that he did move the high court, but it unnecessarily deferred the matter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nisith Pramanik Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp