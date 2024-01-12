MoS Home seeks anticipatory bail in 2018 attempt to murder case

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea filed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a 2018 attempt-to-murder case registered against him.

While hearing the case suchitra kalyan mohanty on Wednesday, a two-judge bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking its detailed response.

The court also asked senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for Pramanik, to serve the copy of the petition to the counsel for the state. The court sought to know why Pramanik did not approach the Calcutta High Court for relief. At this, Pramanik replied that he did move the high court, but it unnecessarily deferred the matter.

