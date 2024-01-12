New generation Akash-NG validates advanced missile technology with precision hit

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to defence preparedness, India successfully flight tested surface-to-air new generation Akash missile (Akash-NG) from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Friday paving the way for user trials.

The missile was launched in full operational configuration from a trailer-mounted multi-technology weapon platform at the launching complex - III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 10.30 am against a fast-moving aerial target.

Defence sources said the missile intercepted the high-speed unmanned aerial vehicle at a very low altitude. The test has validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of a missile with an indigenously developed radio frequency seeker, launcher, multi-function radar and command, control and communication system.

Performance of the missile has been captured by a number of radars, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems confirming the precision strike ability. “This was the first trial of the missile against a live target, which was successfully intercepted and destroyed. The successful test has paved the way for user trials,” said a defence scientist.

Akash-NG is a new generation state-of-the-art surface-to-air missile (SAM) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to destroy high manoeuvring low radar cross section agile aerial threats. This advanced variant comes with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) multi-function radar that features all three functions - search, track and fire control in one platform.

With a canisterised launcher and a much smaller ground system, the missile has been developed with better deployability compared to other similar systems. The multi-function radar was tested for its capability of integration with the new missile system.

Akash is India’s first indigenously designed, developed and produced air defence system. It also is the cheapest surface-to-air missile ever produced in the world with supersonic powered intercept.

The new Akash system can defend an area 10 times better compared to any short-range SAM and is capable of engaging up to 10 targets simultaneously. It can strike targets up to 40 km as against the earlier variant’s maximum range of 30 km.

Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) and DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat has congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight test of Akash-NG.

Appreciating the contribution of DRDO, IAF, defence PSUs and industry, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the successful development of the system will further enhance the air defence capabilities of the country.

