PM to inaugurate longest sea bridge in Maharastra today

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), spanning 21.8 kilometers, on January 12. This bridge will significantly reduce travel time and distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The MTHL sea bridge will reduce commuting time by 20 to 25 minutes for travellers, connecting Chirpe in Ulve, Uran Taluka, Navi Mumbai, to Sewri in South Mumbai. It has been named Atal Setu in honour of the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This project, envisioned nearly 30 years ago, aims to expedite travel between the two cities.

The MTHL is India’s first sea bridge to incorporate an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system, allowing vehicles to pass through toll booths at speeds of up to 100 kmph without stopping. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the MTHL will accelerate the region’s progress and promote development in Navi Mumbai and adjacent areas. He recently inspected the country’s longest sea bridge and highlighted its minimal environmental impact, citing an increase in the number of flamingo birds visiting the Sewri coast.

The MTHL boasts a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometers over the sea and 5.50 kilometers on land, showcasing remarkable engineering expertise. Additionally, it is strategically located near the Navi Mumbai International Airport which is in a development process.

According to state government officials, the MTHL is not just a transportation project but also an engine for economic growth, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 18,000 crore. Upon completion, it is expected to accommodate around 70,000 vehicles, addressing the region’s growing traffic congestion.

Rajesh Prajapati, Chairman and MD at Prajapati Group based in Navi Mumbai, highlighted the bridge’s potential to create a new supply chain, enhance the real estate market in areas like Ulve, Dronagiri, Panvel, and the developing Pushpak Nagar, and improve connectivity with the Mumbai Pune Expressway. The MTHL allows motorists to travel at a maximum speed of 100 kmph, with specific restrictions for different vehicle types.

