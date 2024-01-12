Punjab police nabs key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda

By Agencies

CHANDIGARH: A key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, who was supplying weapons to associates of a terror outfit to carry out "sensational crimes" in Punjab, has been arrested, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

A Chinese pistol and eight live cartridges have been recovered from him, the DGP said.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF (anti-gangster task force), Punjab in a joint operation with the central agencies has arrested Kailash Khichan, a key operative of #Pak based terrorist Harvinder Singh @ Rinda & #USA based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia," Yadav posted on X.

In a major breakthrough, #AGTF, Punjab in a joint operation with Central agencies has arrested Kailash Khichan, a key operative of #Pak based terrorist Harvinder Singh @ Rinda & #USA based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia (1/4) pic.twitter.com/EmFdyzTzj3 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 12, 2024

"Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused Khichan, on the directions of terrorist Rinda, was supplying weapons to the associates of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) to carry out sensational crimes in the State," he added.

He has a criminal history, including cases of extortion, NDPS Act violations, and Arms Act offences registered in Rajasthan and Punjab.

In a related development following the recent 19-kg heroin seizure by the CPA of Amritsar, authorities recovered an additional 3.5 kg of heroin and 19 live cartridges. Three suspects were apprehended after tracing backward linkages.

According to the DGP of Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, cumulatively, the operation has resulted in the recovery of 22.5 kg of heroin, 7 pistols, 59 live cartridges, drone parts, Rs23 lakh in drug money, and four vehicles, with a total of 10 accused individuals arrested.

Earlier on January 4, Punjab Police busted a terror module and arrested its 2 operatives handled from abroad by the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). They were involved in various killings. ISI-backed terror module operated by Harvinder Rinda and his associates, who were recruiting youngsters by providing funds in their bank accounts and smuggled foreign arms from the border area with the help of drones. Police teams made a recovery of 4 pistols and 10 live cartridges.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

