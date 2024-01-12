Ranchi Diary: New campaign to better attendance in schools

Mukesh Ranjan By

N ew campaign to better attendance in schools

A mega digital campaign was started by the school education and literacy department in Jharkhand to improve attendance in schools on January 11. Under this campaign, teachers, officials of the education department, class monitors, public representatives and volunteers from different walks of life, will go to the doorsteps of the children and blow a whistles asking them to come along with them to school under ‘Siti Bajao-Upasthiti Badhao’ campaign. Those taking part in the campaign will take a selfie with the children going to school and put it on different social media platforms.

Dhanbad-Chandrapura train resumes operation

The 134-year-old Dhanbad-Chandrapura passenger train under the Dhanbad Rail Division of East Central Railway (ECR) Zone resumed its journey after a gap of seven years. The train was suspended on June 15, 2017, along with 26 pairs of other trains following the closure of the 34 km long Dhanbad-Chandrapura Rail line due to danger of an underground mine fire. Due to public pressure, the track was opened again on February 25, 2019 and 16 pairs of express trains were allowed to ply on route. However, one of the oldest trains, Dhanbad-Chandrapur passenger train, did not get the green signal.

Rs 3,500 grant each to drought-hit farmers

Jharkhand Government has decided give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 3,500 per farmer as immediate relief to them affected by drought. Apart from that, the input grant amount will be paid to those farmers whose crops have been damaged up to 33 per cent due to less rainfall. At a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, it was decided to declare 156 blocks under 17 districts as drought-hit areas.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

