SC takes suo motu cognizance of termination of six women judges by MP govt

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday took Suo motu cognizance of the decision of the Madhya Pradesh government which had in its order terminated six women judges after it got a recommendation by the Madhya Pradesh High Court finding their probation period unsatisfactory.

The six women judges whose services have been terminated by the Madhya Pradesh govt are Sarita Chaudhary, Priya Sharma, Rachna Atulkar Joshi, Aditi Kumar Sharma, Sonakshi Joshi, and Jyoti Barkhade.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice B V Nagarathna and also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol, today, appointed advocate Gaurav Agarwal as amicus curiae (Friend of the court), who will later assist the Court in the matter when the hearing would commence.

Initially, the Madhya Pradesh HC had recommended the termination of the six women judges after it found that their probation period was unsatisfactory. Therefore it recommended the sacking of these 6 women judges.

Acting on the recommendation of the MP HC, the State govt also in June 2023, terminated the services of these six women judges.

The State Law Department of the MP govt passed the order to sack these 6 women judges after an administrative committee and a full court meeting found their performance during the probation period unsatisfactory.

