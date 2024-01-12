Schoolboy student killed by classmates in Jharkhand, body found after six days

By PTI

HAZARIBAG: A class 11 student, who went missing last week, was found dead in a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police said.

The boy, who was a student of a well-known English-medium school, was allegedly killed by his classmates over some disputes, and the body was dumped in the well in the Ichak area, they said.

He went out with some of his classmates on January 6 to sort out the disputes with them but he did not return home, said Nishi Kumari, the officer-in-charge of the Korra police station. His parents lodged a missing person's complaint with the police, following which an investigation was started.

The body was found after six days in the well, and his parents identified it, police said.

It is suspected that he was strangulated, but the exact cause of the death could be ascertained after the post-mortem examination, they said.

The body was dumped in the well to mislead the investigation, they added.

Two of his classmates have been apprehended in connection with the murder, police said, adding that a search was on for the other students involved.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HAZARIBAG: A class 11 student, who went missing last week, was found dead in a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police said. The boy, who was a student of a well-known English-medium school, was allegedly killed by his classmates over some disputes, and the body was dumped in the well in the Ichak area, they said. He went out with some of his classmates on January 6 to sort out the disputes with them but he did not return home, said Nishi Kumari, the officer-in-charge of the Korra police station. His parents lodged a missing person's complaint with the police, following which an investigation was started.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The body was found after six days in the well, and his parents identified it, police said. It is suspected that he was strangulated, but the exact cause of the death could be ascertained after the post-mortem examination, they said. The body was dumped in the well to mislead the investigation, they added. Two of his classmates have been apprehended in connection with the murder, police said, adding that a search was on for the other students involved. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp