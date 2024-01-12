Tech survey in Joshimath by expert panels

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: Following the land subsidence disaster, the government is conducting a comprehensive geotechnical survey in collaboration with expert agencies to determine the viability of future construction projects in Joshimath. The discovery of substantial hard rock formations beneath the earth's surface during the survey has instilled a sense of optimism among experts. Following the disaster in Joshimath, the government has directed specialists from eight different organisations to conduct an extensive geotechnical survey in various areas to determine the feasibility of future construction in Joshimath. Following drilling operations to a depth of 48 meters in the Marwari ward region, a team of specialists has discovered a rock from which samples have been extracted. Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said, "A total of nine wards were affected in the Joshimath municipality area, with 156 buildings affected in Gandhinagar ward."