Army convoy comes under attack again in Poonch, no casualties

SRINAGAR: Nearly 22 days after four soldiers were killed in a militant ambush in Rajouri area, another attack was carried out on Friday evening on an army convoy at Krishna Ghati area in border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, there were no casualties in the attack. A Jammu-based defence spokesman said that at around 6 pm, a security forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by militants from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector.

Sources said the militants fired from automatic weapons towards the army convoy comprising many vehicles. “The army men returned the fire,” they said. The defence spokesman said that there were no casualties to security forces in the militant attack.

Immediately after the attack, additional troops were rushed to the area. The troops launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers. Sources said that the army pressed helicopters and drones into service to locate the militants, who fled to the dense forest area after the attack.

The attack took place hours after Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the forward areas in Rajouri sector to review the operational preparedness of troops. He also chaired a security review meeting with focus on the security situation of twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

On December 21, militants attacked two army vehicles in Dera Ki Gali (DKG) forest area of Rajouri district killing four soldiers. The militant outfit People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), which is said to be off-shoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad, had claimed responsibility for the December 21 attack and released some images showing use of US-made M4 rifles in the attack.

