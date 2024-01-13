Home Nation

BJP set to sweep Assam’s North Cachar Hills Council poll

Published: 13th January 2024 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP is on course to sweep the elections to Assam’s North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), which it rules. The NCHAC has 30 members – 28 of them are elected and two nominated. Elections were held in 22 seats as BJP had won six seats uncontested.

The results were declared in 13 seats, all of them bagged by the BJP. The victories in these seats took the party’s tally to 19. The counting of votes was on in the remaining nine seats.

The BJP contested all 28 seats, followed by Congress 24, Trinamool Congress 11 and AAP 5. Over 74 per cent voter turnout was registered during polling conducted in 231 stations spread across the hill district of Dima Hasao on January 9.

The BJP congratulated all winners. “Assam’s all-round development has been possible under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,” BJP’s Assam chief Bhabesh Kalita said.

BJP North Cachar Hills Council Assam

