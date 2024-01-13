BJP wins 25 of 28 seats in Assam Autonomous Council poll

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP retained power in Assam’s North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council by sweeping the elections.

It won 25 of the 28 seats. The remaining three seats went to independent candidates. The council has 30 members – 28 of them elected while two are nominated.

The Congress was the biggest loser after having drawn a blank. It had won two seats in 2019. Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which are trying to grow in the Northeast, failed to leave a mark. The BJP contested all 28 seats, Congress 24, TMC 11 and AAP five.

Elections were held in 22 seats as BJP had won six uncontested. Over 74 per cent of voter turnout was recorded during polling conducted in 231 polling stations spread across the hill district of Dima Hasao on January 9.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were jubilant. =

“Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their faith in @BJP4Assam. Our Party will always work to fulfil people’s aspirations. I also laud our Party Karyakartas for their hard work,” Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nadda said the victory showed people’s approval for the developmental works carried out by the double-engine government under the visionary leadership of Modi.

“I congratulate our party karyakartas who worked with full rigour in reaching out to the people,” he wrote on X.

Sarma thanked the people of Dima Hasao.

“The resounding mandate given by the people to @BJP4Assam in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections is a reassertion of the immense faith they have on the developmental agenda of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji,” the Assam CM wrote on X.

“This victory stands out for another reason - nearly 35% of the people in this beautiful region belong to the Christian community. Their blessings manifest the success of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Prayas,” he further wrote.

