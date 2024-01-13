Home Nation

House panel may revoke suspension of three MPs

The MPs alleged that the government didn’t allow them to speak on the floor of the House,” said one of the members who attended the meeting.

Published: 13th January 2024 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Lok Sabha. (File photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha is likely to adopt a recommendation to revoke the suspension of three Congress MPs — Dr K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijay Vasanth, according to sources. The three suspended MPs recorded their statement before the Committee of Privileges on Friday in connection with a motion adopted by the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2023.

The MPs were suspended for creating “grave disorder in the House” on December 18. While 97 members were suspended from the lower House for the remainder of the winter session, the issue of three MPs, who had reached the presiding officer’s chair, was referred to the Privileges Committee.

 According to sources, the MPs said that circumstances forced them to approach the Speaker’s podium, and that they had no intention to violate rules. The MPs also regretted their action, they said. “The MPs regretted their action. The MPs alleged that the government didn’t allow them to speak on the floor of the House,” said one of the members who attended the meeting.

The Privileges Committee summoned the three MPs on January 12 after the issue of their suspension was referred to the it for further investigation. Now, the committee will examine all aspects and submit the report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The committee will meet again on January 29 or 30 to adopt the report to revoke the suspension of these MPs and submit the report to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Sunil Singh (chairman), K Suresh, Kalyan Banerjee, TR Balu and two other members of the committee were present at Friday’s meeting. Though the Rajya Sabha committee met on January 9 to examine the suspension of 11 MPs, it asked the suspended MPs to submit written submissions, said sources.

