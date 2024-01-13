Jaishankar to talk Red Sea crisis during his Iran visit

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the escalation of the Red Sea crisis, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is expected to leave for Iran on January 14, and will return on January 15. “This trip comes at a crucial time as tensions in the Red Sea, due to attacks by the Houthis, are escalating.

On Friday, the US and UK, along with support from other countries, began to airstrike the Houthi bases in Yemen. India is concerned about the maritime security of the Red Sea but is not part of the group involved in the airstrikes. India and Iran are also trade partners, so this upcoming trip of Jaishankar is being viewed as crucial,” said a source familiar with the matter.

It may be recalled that Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on November 6 last year. The Iranian foreign minister had cautioned about the possible consequences of the war between Israel and Hamas and also said that Iran expected India, along with other regional and global countries, to work towards establishing a ceasefire and sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Abdollahian had also urged other nations to prevent what he called a “full-scale genocide and displacement of Palestinians.” It is reported that the US had warned the Houthis of the attack before they struck them to avoid an all-out war. The Houthis have claimed that US has struck the same targets in Yemen that they did in 2015.

They are now gearing up to target US and UK military bases. The Indian Navy has already enhanced deployment of its frontline ships and surveillance aircraft for maritime security operations in view of the environment.

