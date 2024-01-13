Murder by CEO: Was not allowed to meet son for past five Sundays, husband tells cops

By PTI

PANAJI: The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the AI start up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child, on Saturday told Goa police she had not allowed him to meet their child for the past five Sundays.

Venkat Raman arrived at Calangute police station in the afternoon from Bengaluru to record his statement as part of the probe.

Seth allegedly smothered her son to death in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa, packed his corpse in a bag and hailed a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, as per police.

While Raman refused to speak to the media before going to meet the investigating officer (IO), a senior police official told PTI he was giving a detailed statement.

Till afternoon, a fair part of his statement had been recorded, with Raman rejoining the IO post lunch, the official added.

Raman told police divorce proceedings between him and Seth were underway in a family court in Bengaluru, the official said.

Raman claimed the court had given him visitation rights but Seth had not allowed him to meet his son for the past five Sunday, the official said.

Raman was in Jakarta in Indonesia when the murder took place.

According to police, the woman smothered her son to death before trying to commit suicide by slashing her wrist.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru CEO son murder: Note recovered by cops hint at rifts in marriage, growing frustration

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PANAJI: The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the AI start up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child, on Saturday told Goa police she had not allowed him to meet their child for the past five Sundays. Venkat Raman arrived at Calangute police station in the afternoon from Bengaluru to record his statement as part of the probe. Seth allegedly smothered her son to death in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa, packed his corpse in a bag and hailed a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, as per police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While Raman refused to speak to the media before going to meet the investigating officer (IO), a senior police official told PTI he was giving a detailed statement. Till afternoon, a fair part of his statement had been recorded, with Raman rejoining the IO post lunch, the official added. Raman told police divorce proceedings between him and Seth were underway in a family court in Bengaluru, the official said. Raman claimed the court had given him visitation rights but Seth had not allowed him to meet his son for the past five Sunday, the official said. Raman was in Jakarta in Indonesia when the murder took place. According to police, the woman smothered her son to death before trying to commit suicide by slashing her wrist. ALSO READ | Bengaluru CEO son murder: Note recovered by cops hint at rifts in marriage, growing frustration Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp