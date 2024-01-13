PM kicks off Maharashtra poll campaign

Sudhir Suryawanshi and Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi set the tone for his 2024 election campaign with a series of events in Maharashtra. On Friday, he inaugurated the 21.8-km Trans Harbour Link, the longest of its kind in India, connecting Sewri in Mumbai with Nhava Sheva in Raigad. The inauguration of this sea bridge marks a pivotal development in enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times in the bustling region of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Modi embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting the revered Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik. This visit, ahead of the much-anticipated opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, resonated with symbolic significance. At the temple, Modi partook in a cleaning drive, echoing his broader call for a nationwide cleanliness campaign. This gesture highlighted the intersection of spirituality and civic duty as his leadership ethos.

PM Narendra Modi takes part in the

‘swachhata’ drive in Nashik on Friday | PTI

During his Nashik visit, Modi attended a function where the ‘Yuddh Kand’ from the Ramayan was recited in Marathi, and he listened to an AI-translated Hindi version. This act underscored his advocacy for tech advancement and cultural preservation. The Shree Kala Ram temple holds special significance as a site linked to Lord Ram’s exile, reinforcing the historical and spiritual narrative central to Modi’s vision.

Addressing the youth in Nashik, Modi critiqued dynastic politics, asserting its detrimental effects on democracy and governance. He emphasised the pivotal role of first-time voters in shaping India’s future. Modi’s narrative was one of empowerment and progress, with a special focus on the youth’s role in upholding democracy.

He underlined their importance as ambassadors for traditional practices like Ayurveda and for promoting millets, a nutritious and sustainable food source, thus weaving together themes of health, tradition, and sustainability. Modi also assured his commitment to women’s empowerment, citing various initiatives like the Sukanya Yojana. He also highlighted the vast array of infrastructure projects underway, including in the railway, metro, and water sectors.

The inauguration of the Trans Harbour Link, also known as the Atal Setu, in Navi Mumbai later on Friday afternoon was another highlight. This sea bridge, India’s longest, is expected to drastically reduce travel times and serve as a catalyst for economic growth. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Atal Setu is a marvel of modern engineering, featuring an open road tolling system allowing high-speed toll collection. Modi’s acknowledgment of Japan’s role and the late PM Shinzo Abe’s contribution added an international dimension to this achievement.

The Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), stands as India’s longest sea bridge. This remarkable engineering feat drastically reduces the travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai from an hour and a half to approximately 20 minutes. With a length of 16.5 km stretching over the sea, the bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, features six lanes.

It promises to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance transportation networks, and connect critical points more efficiently. The MTHL will significantly shorten the journey to both the Mumbai International Airport and the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Also, it will facilitate quicker travel to Pune, Goa, and other southern regions of India, while improving the link between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

11-day fast

PM Modi announced an 11-day ‘anushthan’ (religious ritual), commencing with a fasting period leading up to the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The announcement in the ‘X’, has invited people to join the PM in this spiritual journey, symbolizing unity and devotion towards Lord Ram.

