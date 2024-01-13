Home Nation

Rs 18L cr spent on urban upgrade since 2014: Puri

Published: 13th January 2024 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2024 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses during the 67th edition of annual presentation 'Shri Ram', a dance drama on Sampoorna Ramayana, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around Rs 18.07 lakh crore have been invested in urban development since 2014, said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. 

“This is a staggering 12-fold increase in investments compared to 2004-14,” he said, while elaborating on the urban transformation in recent years. Speaking at a press conference to share achievements of the ministry last year, he said 2023 was an outstanding year for urban governance in India.

The minister noted that 1.18 crore houses have been approved under the scheme, which is around nine times than the earlier 13.46 lakh houses under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission and Rajiv Awas Yojana.

Puri said that different sections of the society have benefitted from the ministry’s interventions this year — be it street vendors, informal urban workers, women, low-income and families seeking the dignity of a house, tap water, sanitation, and other basic needs.

