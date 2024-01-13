Traffic curbs for tourists and locals on Mussoorie’s famed Mall Road

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Mussoorie administration has modified the existing regulations pertaining to vehicular entry on the Mall Road by prohibiting both tourists and local residents from driving their vehicles on the road between 5 pm and 9 pm.

A decision to this effect was taken by SDM Dr Deepak Saini in a meeting with local stakeholders. A survey of residents living on Mall Road and Camel Back Road will be conducted, following which they will be given temporary access to the road. The new entry rule will remain in force till February.

During the meeting at the Collectorate, the SDM informed the stakeholders about the modification of the

previous rules for entry on the Mall Road. “Previously, entry onto Mall Road was restricted from 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm, but after consultations, the rules have now been amended,” he said.

“Till February 28, entry of vehicles onto Mall Road from Bhagat Singh Chowk and Library Chowk will be restricted from 5 pm to 9 pm,” Saini added. The meeting concluded with a general consensus that a survey will be conducted to grant entry exemptions to the vehicles of residents living along Mall Road.

The Assistant Tehsildar, along with municipal workers, will conduct a door-to-door survey. During the survey, a photo of the Jio tag will be taken and information about people’s vehicles collected. Only after this process will a vehicle be allowed entry onto Mall Road for a specific period of time.

The committee has also decided that the number of vehicles owned by students who require transportation for educational purposes will be documented. Individuals with commercial establishments and shops on road will be mandated to park their vehicles beneath the municipal office, where parking is permitted now.

