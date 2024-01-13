Two girls on way to coaching class hit by train due to dense fog in UP, one dead

Home Nation

Published: 13th January 2024 01:39 PM

By PTI

JALAUN: A girl died and another was seriously injured after a train hit them while they were on the way to their coaching centres here, police said on Saturday.

The two friends -- Varsha (18) and Kajol (17) -- were trying to cross the Ajnari railway crossing to get to their coaching centers in the Orai area when an unknown train hit them, they said.

Kajol died on the spot while Varsha received serious injuries, they added.

Police, who were alerted by people living near the railway crossing, reached the spot and sent the seriously injured Varsha to the medical college in Orai and sent Kajol's body for post-mortem.

The principal of the Medical College Dr Rajesh Kumar Maurya said that Varsha has been referred to Kanpur Medical College for further treatment.

