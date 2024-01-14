Home Nation

Don't steal, have guts to form your own party, Raut tells CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after a rebellion by Shinde, while the NCP got divided after Ajit Pawar joined the state government along with eight MLAs in July last year.

Published: 14th January 2024 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - A collage of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar over the split in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party and accused them of "stealing parties".

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after a rebellion by Shinde, while the NCP got divided after Ajit Pawar joined the state government along with eight MLAs in July last year.

"Some are stealing their uncle's party and some are stealing somebody else's party. Have the guts to form your own party and take us on," he said in a swipe at Pawar, whose uncle Sharad Pawar founded the NCP, and Shinde, whose Sena was started by Uddhav Thackeray's father late Bal Thackeray.

Hitting back, CM Shinde said, "We are taking forward Balasaheb's party. Those who gave up his ideology for power should not speak about us."

Shinde routinely accuses Thackeray of abandoning Hindutva to join hands with the Congress and NCP to become chief minister in 2019.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Shiv Sena Hindutva Eknath Shinde Sanjay Raut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp