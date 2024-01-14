Home Nation

One dead, four hospitalised in multi-truck pile up in Greater Noida due to fog

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the vehicles were on the EPE in the Dankaur police station area.

Published: 14th January 2024 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

NOIDA: One person died and four were hospitalised with injuries after a multi-truck pile up due to fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the vehicles were on the EPE in the Dankaur police station area, they said.

"Due to excessive fog in the night, a truck rammed into the divider of the expressway while moving on the carriageway from Palwal to Noida. Subsequently, five more trucks coming from behind it piled up," a police spokesperson said.

A truck driver died in the episode.

His identity could not be ascertained, the police spokesperson said.

Four people identified as Ramlawat (60), Praveen (25), Ashok (40) and Bhupendra (30) were left severely injured in the crash, the police said.

The body has been sent for legal proceedings while the injured have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for treatment, the police added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
multi-truck pile up Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp