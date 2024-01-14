Home Nation

Parliament breach probe: Narco test points Manoranjan was mastermind, say police source

So far investigations and interrogations have revealed that the accused had planned to send a message to the government.

Published: 14th January 2024 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Manoranjan

Accused Manoranjan D being produced at the Patiala House Court on Thursday | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the five accused in the Parliament security breach were brought back to Delhi following their polygraph, narco-analysis and brain mapping tests, a police source claimed that Manoranjan D was the mastermind behind the incident.

Earlier, the police had said that Lalit Jha was the mastermind behind the December 13 incident.

All six accused -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were presented before the Patiala House court on Saturday which sent them to judicial custody, police officials said.

According to police sources, except for Neelam, the other five accused were taken to Gujarat for a polygraph test on December 8.

Sagar and Manoranjan have also undergone additional naro-analysis and brain mapping tests.

Neelam had not given consent to undergo the tests before the court.

So far investigations and interrogations have revealed that the accused had planned to send a message to the government.

The accused have revealed that they were upset over the issues of unemployment, the Manipur crisis and farmers' agitation.

The narco and brain mapping tests have indicated that Manoranjan was the mastermind of the Parliament breach case, a police source said.

According to another source, investigators are awaiting some forensic reports and a few more people were yet to be questioned.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament security breach Manoranjan D Lalit Jha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp