Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha': Dry day declared in Rajasthan on Jan 22

This comes after last week's order by Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar to keep all meat shops in the heritage area in the city closed on January 22.

Under-construction Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government has declared a dry day on January 22 in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The joint secretary of the finance department (excise) issued an order to this effect on Sunday.

A few days later, Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater Mayor Soumya Gurjar also issued orders to keep meat shops closed.

