Home Nation

Seven booked for marrying off 15-year-old girl in Indore

The girl's parents, groom and his father, the priest, who had solemnised the marriage, and two others have been named as accused in the case.

Published: 14th January 2024 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

MHOW: An offence has been registered against seven persons for allegedly marrying off a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint by an official of the women and child development department, a probe was undertaken into the marriage of an underage girl from Mhow to a 24-year-old man from Dhar district, Manpur police station in-charge Arun Solanki said.

The wedding took place at a temple in Manpur on November 29, 2023, it was stated.

Documents related to the girl's age were recovered, and the complaint was found correct during the probe, after which a case under the Child Marriages Prohibition Act was registered on Saturday evening, the official said.

The girl's parents, groom and his father, the priest, who had solemnised the marriage, and two others have been named as accused in the case, he said.

Provisions of other acts will be added in the case after recording the statements of the accused, Solanki said.

Child marriage invites two years of rigorous imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp