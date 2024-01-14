Home Nation

Shankaracharyas must bless Ram Temple, not criticise, says Rane; Opposition seeks apology

Rane had said the Shankaracharyas should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising some aspects and accused them of looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a "political prism".

Published: 14th January 2024 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The opposition in Maharashtra on Sunday attacked Union Minister Narayan Rane for his comments on the Shankaracharyas and sought his dismissal from the Narendra Modi government and an apology from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Palghar, Rane had said the Shankaracharyas should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising some aspects and accused them of looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a "political prism".

"No one could do it until now. Modi, BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticise it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God," Rane said.

"Shankaracharyas should tell what is their contribution to the Hindu religion," he had said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Rane had insulted Hinduism by questioning the contribution of the Shankaracharyas.

"The BJP must apologise before January 22 (when the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will take place in Ayodhya). The BJP must apologise to the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must sack Rane from the Union cabinet," Raut said.

Supriya Sule, working president of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party said it was for the BJP to respond on Rane's comments.

Meanwhile, Congress workers held protests at the party office in Mumbai against Rane.

On Friday, VHP working president Alok Kumar said two of the four Shankaracharyas have "openly welcomed" the upcoming consecration ceremony, but none of them would attend the grand event to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

They will visit the Ram temple later "as per their convenience", he told PTI.

The opposition parties have been targeting the BJP over reports of respective Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony.

Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had reportedly said it would not be right to perform a consecration ceremony at this stage as the construction is yet to be completed.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayan Rane Shankaracharyas BJP Modi government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp