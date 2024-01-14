Shankaracharyas must bless Ram Temple, not criticise, says Rane; Opposition seeks apology

By PTI

MUMBAI: The opposition in Maharashtra on Sunday attacked Union Minister Narayan Rane for his comments on the Shankaracharyas and sought his dismissal from the Narendra Modi government and an apology from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday in Palghar, Rane had said the Shankaracharyas should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising some aspects and accused them of looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a "political prism".

"No one could do it until now. Modi, BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticise it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God," Rane said.

"Shankaracharyas should tell what is their contribution to the Hindu religion," he had said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Rane had insulted Hinduism by questioning the contribution of the Shankaracharyas.

"The BJP must apologise before January 22 (when the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will take place in Ayodhya). The BJP must apologise to the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must sack Rane from the Union cabinet," Raut said.

Supriya Sule, working president of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party said it was for the BJP to respond on Rane's comments.

Meanwhile, Congress workers held protests at the party office in Mumbai against Rane.

On Friday, VHP working president Alok Kumar said two of the four Shankaracharyas have "openly welcomed" the upcoming consecration ceremony, but none of them would attend the grand event to be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

They will visit the Ram temple later "as per their convenience", he told PTI.

The opposition parties have been targeting the BJP over reports of respective Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony.

Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had reportedly said it would not be right to perform a consecration ceremony at this stage as the construction is yet to be completed.

