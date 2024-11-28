Kuki organisations reject claims of 1,000 migrants in Karbi Anglong, call statement misleading

GUWAHATI: Two Kuki organisations on Thursday denounced Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief Tuliram Ronghang’s claims about the presence of 1,000 Kuki migrants from Manipur in Karbi Anglong, calling the statement “unfounded, misleading, and potentially inflammatory.”
In a joint statement, the Kuki Inpi, Assam, and the Kuki Students’ Organisation, Assam, argued that Ronghang’s remarks could create unnecessary tension and confusion among communities in Karbi Anglong and beyond.
“The claim of 1,000 migrants settling in Karbi Anglong is not only implausible but also lacks credibility. The presence of such a large group would undoubtedly be visible and require substantial resources, including humanitarian aid, housing, and relief materials efforts far beyond the capacity of the local Kuki population in Karbi Anglong,” the statement read.
The organisations further asserted that it is highly unlikely for Kukis from Manipur to migrate during the ongoing crisis, as they are focused on protecting their villages, properties, and lives.
“In Manipur, village leaders have issued stern warnings against abandoning villages, emphasizing the need to safeguard their homes and communities. Those who temporarily relocated to safer areas were explicitly instructed to return immediately or risk losing their rights to reclaim their homes after normalcy is restored. This further debunks any claims of a mass migration of Kukis from Manipur to Karbi Anglong,” they added.
The organisations expressed concern that Ronghang’s remarks could undermine ongoing efforts to maintain peace and harmony in the region.
“We earnestly appeal to all sections of society irrespective of tribe, caste, or religion to reject false narratives and baseless allegations,” the statement concluded.
On Tuesday, Ronghang had claimed that Kuki migrants from Manipur could not settle in Karbi Anglong.
“We have 1,000 new Kuki migrants from Manipur. They are said to be from around 500 families. I have invited the Karbi Students’ Union and Kuki village chiefs to a meeting... We will discuss the matter with them so we can give them (migrants) a good sendoff. They are tribals, but they cannot settle down here,” Ronghang had stated.