Kuki organisations reject claims of 1,000 migrants in Karbi Anglong, call statement misleading

GUWAHATI: Two Kuki organisations on Thursday denounced Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief Tuliram Ronghang’s claims about the presence of 1,000 Kuki migrants from Manipur in Karbi Anglong, calling the statement “unfounded, misleading, and potentially inflammatory.”

In a joint statement, the Kuki Inpi, Assam, and the Kuki Students’ Organisation, Assam, argued that Ronghang’s remarks could create unnecessary tension and confusion among communities in Karbi Anglong and beyond.

“The claim of 1,000 migrants settling in Karbi Anglong is not only implausible but also lacks credibility. The presence of such a large group would undoubtedly be visible and require substantial resources, including humanitarian aid, housing, and relief materials efforts far beyond the capacity of the local Kuki population in Karbi Anglong,” the statement read.