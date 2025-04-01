17 killed, several feared trapped as parts of firecracker factory collapse in fire in Gujarat's Banaskantha

AHMEDABAD: 17 workers were killed after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory and warehouse on Dhuva Road in Gujarat's Deesa.
Deesa Municipal firefighters and 108 ambulances rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident.
According to preliminary information, it is suspected that a massive explosion occurred in the gunpowder unit of the factory, triggering the fire.
The explosion was so powerful that a nearby warehouse collapsed, and debris was scattered up to 200 meters away. The workers were manufacturing firecrackers when the explosion occurred.
The blast was so severe that human body parts were thrown far and wide, with remains found even in adjacent fields. There was tremendous chaos at the scene as fire department personnel struggled to control the blaze.
Due to the severity of the fire, the death toll may rise further.
No official information is yet available regarding how many workers were present and how many are safe. About seven bodies have been recovered, while approximately five injured workers have been taken to Deesa Civil Hospital for treatment.
Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel stated that they received news of a massive blast at a firecracker factory in Deesa's industrial area on April 1st morning.
The factory's slab collapsed due to the blast. Families of workers also reside at the factory premises. The municipal fire team has now brought the fire under control.