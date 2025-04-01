Seven killed, several feared trapped as parts of firecracker factory collapse in fire in Gujarat's Banaskantha

AHMEDABAD: A devastating fire broke out at a firecracker factory and warehouse on Dhuva Road in Deesa, resulting in the death of seven workers.

Deesa Municipal firefighters and 108 ambulances rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident.

According to preliminary information, it is suspected that a massive explosion occurred in the gunpowder unit of the factory, triggering the fire.

The explosion was so powerful that a nearby warehouse collapsed, and debris was scattered up to 200 meters away.

When the explosion occurred, workers were manufacturing firecrackers.

The blast was so severe that human body parts were thrown far and wide, with remains found even in adjacent fields. There was tremendous chaos at the scene as fire department personnel struggled to control the blaze.