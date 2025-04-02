Centre approves over 11,000 Anganwadi-cum-crèches, but only 1,761 operational

NEW DELHI: The central government has approved over 11,000 Anganwadi-cum-crèches under the Palna scheme, but only 1,761 have been made operational as of February 28 this year.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, stated that the Palna scheme was introduced under the Samarthya vertical of the Umbrella Mission Shakti Scheme from April 1, 2022. The initiative aims to provide daycare facilities and protection to children across all states and Union Territories.

She emphasised that Anganwadi centres are the world’s largest childcare institutions, ensuring the delivery of care and nutrition services to children at the grassroots level.

“In a first-of-its-kind approach, the ministry has extended childcare services through Anganwadi-cum-Crèche under Palna, which is a centrally sponsored scheme,” she said.

“During the 15th Finance Cycle (i.e. up to FY 2025-26), a total of 17,000 Anganwadi-cum-crèches (AWCCs) have been envisioned for establishment under the Palna scheme. Proposals for their setup and operation are received from respective state governments and UT administrations, which also contribute their corresponding share for the scheme’s implementation,” she added.

“Till date, a total of 11,395 AWCCs have been approved by the ministry based on proposals received from various states and UTs. As of 28.02.2025, 1,761 AWCCs have been made operational across 19 states and UTs,” she stated.