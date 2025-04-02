IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Gujarat's Jamnagar; One pilot safe, another missing

AHMEDABAD: An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Suvarda village on Kalavad Road of Jamnagar during a routine training sortie, confirming fears of a mid-air emergency.

Jamnagar Collector verified that two pilots were aboard at the time. While local police rushed one injured pilot to the hospital, the second remains untraceable, triggering an intense search operation.

The fighter jet crash had set the area ablaze.

Moments after the crash, SP and Collector led a convoy to the site. Initial reports confirm two pilots were aboard when the aircraft went down under unknown circumstances, triggering an urgent response.