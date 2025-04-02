Uttarakhand heightens alert as equine influenza detected along Char Dham Yatra route

DEHRADUN: As the portals of revered Kedarnath shrine are set to open on May 2, the state government has heightened its alert status due to the detection of equine influenza virus in 12 horses and mules along the pilgrimage route. In response to this alarming finding, all affected equine animals have been placed under quarantine.

Uttrakhand's Animal husbandry minister Saurabh Bahuguna convened a meeting at the secretariat, issuing strict directives to officials. "It is imperative that we focus on thorough screening of horses and mules before and during the Char Dham Yatra.We cannot afford any negligence in ensuring the health and safety of these animals," he said.

In the meeting, the minister stated that strict action would be taken against negligent officials and employees. During a morning session, officials informed the cabinet minister that equine influenza had been confirmed in 12 animals in Rudraprayag, all of which have since been quarantined.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Bahuguna said, "As a precautionary measure, two quarantine centers will be established in Rudraprayag district. One will be set up in Phata and the other in Kotma."

The minister emphasized that no diseased horses or mules will be allowed to participate in the Char Dham Yatra. He further went on to say that serological samples will be collected from all 23,120 registered horses and mules across five districts of Uttarakhand: Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Tehri, and Uttarkashi. These samples will be tested at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Mukteshwar.

He added,"If any equine animal tests positive, it will be quarantined. After 12 days, a follow-up sample will be taken for re-testing. Only after receiving a negative report will the animal be permitted to travel. The respective owner will need to present this report."

In light of the rapid spread of disease among equine animals, owners of horses and mules have been advised to keep them away from other livestock.

Minister Saurabh Bahuguna has directed the screening of equine animals at all animal disease control checkpoints across Uttarakhand. Additionally, he has instructed the District Magistrate of Rudraprayag to take all necessary precautions to prevent the transmission of the disease.

"We have also informed the Uttar Pradesh government through a letter that we will not allow animals to enter Uttarakhand without a serology test," Minister Bahuguna stated.

Notably, last year, 48 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib. An estimated 40 percent of these devotees rely on horses, mules, and palanquins to complete their religious journey, with many coming from outside the state.