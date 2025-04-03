Punjab Congress, AAP, SAD oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have opposed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, alleging that the Modi Government will now set sights on the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) followed by dilution of the autonomy of Christian institutions.
Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that the relentless assault on minority rights by the Modi government is exemplified by the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Bajwa said, "Today, it is the Waqf Act; tomorrow, it will be the SGPC, followed by Christian institutions. The Modi government’s agenda is clear: to dismantle the autonomy of religious bodies and impose a majoritarian will. We must resist this erosion of our constitutional rights and stand united against this authoritarian overreach."
Addressing the amendments to the Waqf Act, Bajwa said, "The inclusion of non-Muslims in key waqf institutions, such as the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards, alongside the appointment of a non-Muslim Chief Executive Officer, signals an unprecedented intrusion into religious autonomy."
"The Modi government claims this enhances transparency, but it is a clear attempt to erode community representation and control over Waqf properties,” he remarked.
"By centralising decision-making within the state bureaucracy and stripping the Waqf Boards of their authority to declare properties as Waqf, the government is effectively seizing control of religious endowments," he said.
He pointed to the repeal of Section 107 of the 1995 Act, which previously exempted Waqf properties from the Limitation Act, 1963, as a move that could legitimise encroachments through adverse possession, further jeopardising Muslim heritage.
Senior SAD leader Daljit S Cheema said, "Minorities are an important part of India and no law should be passed without consensus from the community. We passed a resolution against the amendments to the Waqf Board. Central government is increasing the process of nomination and along with that, they are thinking of making non-Muslims a member of the Waqf Board," he said and likened the Waqf reform to the "taking over" of the Hazur Sahib Board for Sikhs in Nanded.
"Earlier, the Hazur Sahib board for Sikhs was there, there they increased the nominations and took it over. Now this has started happening with Muslim brothers as well, so the government should stop these things immediately," he said.
While on Monday on occasion of Eid, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the AAP would vehemently oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill introduced by the BJP-led NDA Government.
He assured the Muslim community that his government stood firmly with them in rejecting the proposed legislation, which has sparked strong opposition from the Muslim community across the country.
Speaking to the media after offering Eid prayers at Malerkotla, Mann emphasised that his government would challenge the Bill at every platform, including the Parliament and the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.
"Our Muslim brethren are opposing this Bill vehemently, and AAP is solidly with them at this hour. We will oppose this legislation tooth and nail," he said.