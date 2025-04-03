Rajya Sabha expected to vote shortly on Waqf Bill as Centre, Opposition trade barbs during 11-hour debate
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, hours after its passage in the Lok Sabha. The bill will be taken up for passage following the debate in the upper house.
The lower house passed the contentious bill early Thursday following a 12-hour debate. The ruling NDA defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition called it "anti-Muslim."
The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. A division of votes saw 288 members in favour and 232 against.
Here are the key reactions from the debate in RS
Intitiating the debate on the bill, the minister said, "We consulted with state governments, minority commissions, and Waqf boards before introducing this bill in Parliament.
A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was formed, consisting of representatives from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Despite some concerns regarding the JPC's consultations, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday after extensive discussions."
Rijiju highlighted the vast scale of Waqf properties in India.
"As of today, there are 8.72 lakh Waqf properties. In 2006, the Sachar Committee estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh Waqf properties at Rs 12,000 crore. One can only imagine the income these properties must be generating now," he said.
He also urged the Congress and its allies to support the Waqf Amendment Bill. "I would like to appeal to the Congress and other parties to come forward and support this bill," he said.
Addressing concerns raised by the Opposition, Rijiju emphasized that the bill does not intend to target any religious group. He stated that the proposed amendments aim to enhance transparency and efficiency in the management of Waqf properties while ensuring legal recourse for affected parties.
The minister also announced that the bill would be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill. He reiterated that the Waqf board would have an oversight role rather than direct control over Waqf properties, countering allegations that the bill seeks to curtail minority rights.
The Opposition, led by the Congress and its allies, has strongly opposed the bill, alleging that it could lead to the government taking control of historic religious properties. Opposition leaders argued that provisions requiring validation of land ownership could be used to dispossess Waqf institutions of their assets. Meanwhile, Rijiju urged all parties to support the bill, highlighting that it addresses longstanding governance issues left unresolved by previous governments.
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain slams Waqf bill, calls it anti-Muslim and unconstitutional
Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain called the bill anti-Muslim and accused the BJP of using it to stoke communal tensions. Initiating the discussion, he alleged that the ruling party was misleading the country and forcing the bill through Parliament without incorporating any recommendations from the Opposition members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee. He argued that the bill seeks to treat Muslims as second-grade citizens and questioned whether the government intends to spy on Waqf institutions or undermine their autonomy. He also criticized the demand for proof of Waqf properties, stating that age-old religious sites exist as Waqf by user, just like temples and gurudwaras, and asked how the government expects proof for such historic places.
Hussain accused the BJP of running a misinformation campaign for the past six months to justify the bill. He said the ruling party first engages in communal polarization and then accuses the Opposition of doing the same. He claimed that the government is looking for excuses to create disputes and provoke riots for electoral gains. Asking whether the government does not trust the Muslim community to run its own institutions, he said this legislation is unfair and targeted specifically at them.
Amit Shah accuses Congress of spreading misinformation as Rajya Sabha debates Waqf Bill
During the heated debate on the Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain challenged the government's claim that the existing Waqf Act prevents people from moving court if they are aggrieved by a tribunal's decision. He argued that this was false, pointing out the numerous pending cases in the High Court and Supreme Court. In response, Union Minister Amit Shah countered that the 2013 Act did not provide for civil suits, which have a broader scope, and only allowed writ jurisdiction in the High Court, which has a much more limited purview.
Syed Naseer Hussain refutes BJP MP’s ‘Pakistan Zindabad’
During the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal accused Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain’s supporters of chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” when he was sworn into the House in Bengaluru. Agrawal further claimed that BJP workers who protested against this were jailed.
Calling the Waqf Bill a “revolutionary” reform, Agrawal asserted that it would benefit poor Muslims. He compared it to past Hindu social reforms such as the abolition of Sati and child marriage, and the legalization of widow remarriage. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for taking historic steps to uplift Muslims, stating that all welfare schemes under Modi have reached the community.
Responding to the allegation, Syed Naseer Hussain strongly refuted the claim that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans. He said he had asked his government to take strict action against anyone who did so. “If anyone said it, that person has to be arrested and tried,” he stated in Parliament.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, accused the BJP of adopting an exclusionary and marginalizing stance towards Muslims. Taking a dig at the ruling party, he pointed out that while the BJP frequently promotes the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ its actions contradict this message. He alleged that Muslims are being systematically excluded and dispossessed under BJP rule, questioning the government’s commitment to true inclusivity and development.
TMC MP Mohammad Nadimul Islam called the Bill an "act of cultural vandalism." He criticized the Centre for seeking excessive control over Waqf properties, arguing that the bill, despite being named UMMEED, would only lead to helplessness. Quoting poet Mirza Ghalib, he remarked, "Humko unse wafaa ki hai ummeed, jo nahin jaante wafaa kya hai" (We expect loyalty from those who don’t understand its meaning).
Raising concerns over the bill’s provisions, Islam questioned whether Muslims now had to prove their identity, as it mandates five years of being a practising Muslim to create a Waqf. He also condemned the bill for dismantling the ‘Waqf by user’ principle by demanding documentation, warning that properties without official papers would be seized. “This is nothing but cultural vandalism,” he asserted.
Nirmala Sitharaman takes a ‘Hindi’ jibe at DMK MP Tiruchi Siva
During the Rajya Sabha debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a dig at DMK MP Tiruchi Siva over his pronunciation of the BJP’s slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." She remarked that while Siva sings Hindi songs well, he seemed to struggle with pronouncing the slogan correctly. In a lighthearted jibe, she suggested that his difficulty might be due to the presence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh sitting beside him.
Sanjay Singh slams Waqf Bill, calls it an attack on Constitution and religious freedom
AAP MP Sanjay Singh strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, calling it an unconstitutional attempt to take control of religious properties and suppress the Muslim community. He warned that such laws would not stop at one community, claiming that all religious groups could face similar treatment in the future.
Singh argued that Article 26 of the Constitution guarantees religious communities the right to manage their own affairs, including establishing institutions and handling property, as long as they follow public order and morality. "This right was not given by the government but by the Constitution itself, written by Dr. Ambedkar. By bringing this unconstitutional bill, you are taking away this right and attacking the Constitution," he said.
Criticizing the government's role, Singh remarked, "Since childhood, we have heard that the government is like a guardian, caring for its people. But what happens when that same government starts troubling its own people? This bill is an example of such behavior." He accused the BJP of using the legislation to provoke communal unrest, saying, "The opposition is Hindu too, and we believe in religious harmony. It is the BJP that is trying to trigger riots through this bill."
Addressing the provision allowing non-Muslims in Waqf Boards, Singh demanded that if the government was truly committed to inclusivity, it should introduce a law ensuring 80% reservation for people from lower castes in temple trusts across the country. "Why is it only Waqf that needs outside interference? Why not implement the same rule in temple trusts?" he asked.
He by asserting that the bill was an assault on the Constitution and the values of religious freedom. "Today, the government is bringing a bill that directly goes against Ambedkar's Constitution. It is a deliberate attempt to weaken minority rights and centralize control over religious institutions," Singh said.
BJD MP Mujibulla Khan: Waqf land must remain with Waqf
Odisha BJD MP Mujibulla Khan demanded that if the Waqf (Amendment) Bill becomes law, the government must ensure that Waqf-owned land remains exclusively with the Waqf Board. He asserted that no other entity should be allowed to take control of its properties.
RJD MP Manoj Jha questions BJP's ‘experiments’ with Muslim community
RJD MP Manoj Jha strongly opposed the legislation, calling it divisive. He questioned why the BJP-led government repeatedly targets the Muslim community through such policies. Referring to the clause allowing non-Muslims in Waqf Boards, Jha asked, "Why not put Muslims on Hindu committees?" He urged the government to stop dividing people along religious lines. Jha questioned the government's stance on Pasmanda Muslims' welfare. He asked why the BJP-led government claims to support Pasmanda Muslims through the Bill while opposing a caste census, which would provide real data on their socio-economic conditions.
Sanjay Raut: Centre using Waqf Bill to divert attention from US tariffs
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the government of introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to distract the nation from former US President Donald Trump's move to impose tariffs on India. Taking a swipe at the BJP, he sarcastically remarked that the party was suddenly overly concerned about the welfare of Muslims, adding, "Even Jinnah did not worry about Muslims as much as the BJP does."
JP Nadda backs Waqf Bill, rejects ‘misleading narrative’
BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda strongly supported the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, dismissing opposition claims that it sought to take away rights. He asserted that the Modi government was committed to democratic norms and transparency, urging all parties to support the bill.
Nadda emphasized that the bill aimed to bring reforms and improve Waqf property management, aligning with global efforts to ensure accountability. Responding to criticism, he said some were trying to “bulldoze” the government's vision for Waqf reforms and rejected the narrative that the bill was divisive.
Taking a dig at the UPA, Nadda accused the previous government of inaction on issues such as Triple Talaq despite public demand and Supreme Court recommendations. He pointed out that Muslim-majority countries had already made Waqf management transparent and accountable, urging India to follow suit.
He reiterated that the bill was in the interest of the nation, not any political party, and assured that it had undergone extensive discussions. He also defended the UMEED initiative, saying it would bring much-needed efficiency and empowerment to Waqf institutions.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas calls Waqf Bill a 'summary assault' on Constitution
John Brittas of CPI (M) said the bill is a summary assault.
This "attacks the basic tenets of India's constitution, where it is secularism, where it is democracy, and equality. There is a cardinal violation happening. They have already discriminated against people by segregating them. They are now segregating God from God. Hindu God from Allah," he said. At a stroke, they have made a non-Muslim administrative body.
"If you take 23 members of the Waqf council, 13 members could be non-Muslims," said Brittas.
He further said that instead of preventing of alienation of Waqf properties, they are trying to facilitate the alienation of Waqf properties, which is the essence of the bill.
"If they have belief and trust in the Indian constitution, they should withdraw this bill, a piece of legislation.
If they want communal harmony and consider people to be equal and Gods to be equal, then withdraw this bill," he said.
BJD leaves it to conscience of RS MPs, no party whip
A day after announcing its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said that it had not issued any whip to its MPs for voting in the Rajya Sabha
The MPs would vote according to their conscience, said BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra.
BJD has seven members in the upper house but none in the lower house.
"The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the Minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024," Patra said in a post on X.
"Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Hon'ble Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip," the post read.
Rijiju criticises senior member for creating confusion, not staying back to listen to reply on debate
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed senior Rajya Sabha members for creating confusion and raising issues in the House but not staying to hear ministers' responses.
Rijiju was referring to independent MP Kapil Sibal, who opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. Sibal opposed the proposed legislation and said that there were also rights for non-Muslims to make Waqf.
"When it is my land then who are you to make law for that," Sibal said, citing pre-independence high court judgments that upheld Waqf contributions by Hindus, including land donations for Muslim graveyards.
He noted that there are 32 Waqf boards in different states and pointed out that Hindu religious institutions in four states collectively hold over 10 lakh acres of land.
"In Hindu religion, the self-acquired property can be given to sons and not daughters," he said, urging a legal amendment to grant daughters rights over self-acquired property.
Addressing past issues with Waqf property, he added, "You brought the 12-year law (which provides that anybody in possession of property for 12 years or more is the owner)."
Rijiju objected to what he called a flawed comparison between Hindu religious lands and Waqf properties. He also expressed concern over senior members raising issues but leaving before hearing the government's response.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that government-appointed officials manage Hindu religious properties.
Sibal reiterated, "Waqf property belongs to God and cannot be sold. It can be donated for graveyards, schools etc. Once the land is donated, it cannot be taken back."
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar told Sibal that self-acquired property can legally be given to sons, daughters, or anyone else, as per existing laws.
IUML MP Haris Beeran opposed the bill, arguing that it lacks natural justice since a government official could challenge Waqf property ownership. "If the documents are not provided in six months, Waqf properties will go away," he warned.
He also claimed that in other religious endowments, only members of one faith are allowed to manage properties.
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi criticised the bill, saying, "If the government was concerned about the welfare of Muslims, it should have taken the community into confidence before bringing this bill." He alleged that the bill aimed to take over properties managed by Waqf bodies.
Samajwadi Party MP urges steps to prevent India from shifting towards a totalitarian state
All religions should be treated with respect, and the government must ensure India does not move towards a totalitarian state, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Participating in a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Yadav said that India’s large minority population, particularly Muslims. He said that if many feel they have been treated unfairly, later attempts to appease them will not work.
"Professor Manoj Jha (of the RJD) hinted that we are slowly moving away from a democratic state to a totalitarian state. It will be a very damaging situation for both the opposition and the ruling dispensation if such a situation were to arise. Do not let such a situation arise," he said.
Explaining why the opposition parties are suspicious about the Bill, Yadav cited the example of Uttar Pradesh where "people cannot offer namaz even on their rooftops".
He alleged that on the day of Eid in Sambhal, when people were offering namaz, officials were walking around with guns, accompanied by security personnel.
"When such a situation prevails in any state, even when you bring a Bill with a clean heart, the minorities will never trust you," the SP leader said.
Asserting that "all religions must be treated with respect", he said India has a huge population of minorities, especially Muslims.
"If such a large section of people feels that injustice has been meted out to them and people start discussing it, no matter how much you do to appease, it will not work," he said.
Congress made Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule: Nadda
J P Nadda accused the Congress of treating Muslim women as second-grade citizens during its rule at the Centre.
Speaking during the debate, Nadda said the Narendra Modi government brought Muslim women into the mainstream by banning triple talaq.
"You made the Indian Muslim ladies second-grade citizens," he said, referring to the Congress, and added, "It was only India where Muslim women were not brought into the mainstream."
He noted that while Muslim countries such as Egypt, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Syria banned triple talaq years ago, the Congress-led UPA government did nothing for Muslim women during its decade in power.
"We believe in real service, not lip service. Today crores of Muslim sisters have the right to live with dignity. Who did it? Isn't the decision a historic one? It is a historic decision and none other than Prime Minister Modi has done it," Nadda said.
Expressing support for the Bill, he stated, "I stand in support of the (Waqf) Bill as its sole purpose is to bring reforms in managing the Waqf properties," emphasising that the amendment aims to ensure accountability.
He asserted that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is in the nation's interest and accused the opposition of trying to derail and divert the issue.
Comparing the current and previous Joint Parliamentary Committees, Nadda pointed out that the Modi government formed a 31-member committee, while the UPA had only a 13-member JPC. He also highlighted that 284 stakeholders participated in the debate this time, compared to just 18 during the UPA’s tenure.
"This shows that Modi is moving the country forward on the basis of democratic principles," he said.
Nadda mentioned that Muslim countries like Turkiye, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia had introduced laws to bring Waqf properties under state control for community welfare and development. He added that digitisation and geo-mapping of Waqf properties had started in some of these countries to prevent misuse.
"When these countries are digitising Waqf properties and making them accountable, then what is the problem if it is being done in India?" he asked the Opposition.
He emphasised that the amendment aims to ensure Waqf properties remain in the right hands and are used for the benefit of Muslims.
"From 1913 to 2013, Waqf had 18 lakh hectares of land, and from 2013 to 2025, 21 lakh hectares of land were added to the Waqf properties," Nadda said, adding that the government has no intention of taking over these properties but wants to prevent their misuse.
Referring to provisions in the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013, he pointed out how they violated constitutional principles such as equality before the law and the right to a fair trial. He argued that the current amendment corrects these issues.
"The Bill transfers the power from the Waqf to a collector to ascertain whether a particular piece of land should be given to Waqf or not. The basic aim of the Bill is to bring transparency and accountability and ensure both with strict regulation," Nadda said.
He highlighted cases where government properties, including lakes and temple lands, were declared as Waqf properties under the existing law.
"In 2006, there were 4.9 lakh Waqf properties, and they have increased to 8.7 lakh. However, the total income, which was Rs 163 crore in 2013, has only increased to Rs 166 crore after 2013," Nadda said, adding that even the CAG report had raised serious concerns about the misuse of Waqf properties..
BJP trying to sow seeds of conflict by suppressing Muslims through Waqf bill: RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of trying to create conflict by suppressing Muslims through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He urged the ruling party to maintain peace and harmony in the country.
Speaking during the discussion on the bill in the Upper House, Kharge, who is also the Congress president, called the legislation "unconstitutional" and harmful to Indian Muslims.
He urged the government to withdraw the bill, saying it has a lot of "mistakes," and asked it not to make the issue about prestige.
Kharge accused the NDA government of targeting the Muslim community and claimed that the bill seeks to take over their properties.
He alleged that the ruling party intends to take away the land of Muslims and hand it over to its corporate friends.
He also alleged that the government has failed to utilise funds earmarked for the minorities even though it is talking about poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims.
He further alleged that since the BJP-led NDA came to power, Rs 3,574 crore out of the Rs 18,274 crore allocated for minorities remained unspent and was returned.