Rajya Sabha expected to vote shortly on Waqf Bill as Centre, Opposition trade barbs during 11-hour debate

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Rajya Sabha, hours after its passage in the Lok Sabha. The bill will be taken up for passage following the debate in the upper house.

The lower house passed the contentious bill early Thursday following a 12-hour debate. The ruling NDA defended the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition called it "anti-Muslim."

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. A division of votes saw 288 members in favour and 232 against.

Here are the key reactions from the debate in RS

Intitiating the debate on the bill, the minister said, "We consulted with state governments, minority commissions, and Waqf boards before introducing this bill in Parliament.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was formed, consisting of representatives from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Despite some concerns regarding the JPC's consultations, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday after extensive discussions."

Rijiju highlighted the vast scale of Waqf properties in India.

"As of today, there are 8.72 lakh Waqf properties. In 2006, the Sachar Committee estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh Waqf properties at Rs 12,000 crore. One can only imagine the income these properties must be generating now," he said.

He also urged the Congress and its allies to support the Waqf Amendment Bill. "I would like to appeal to the Congress and other parties to come forward and support this bill," he said.

Addressing concerns raised by the Opposition, Rijiju emphasized that the bill does not intend to target any religious group. He stated that the proposed amendments aim to enhance transparency and efficiency in the management of Waqf properties while ensuring legal recourse for affected parties.

The minister also announced that the bill would be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill. He reiterated that the Waqf board would have an oversight role rather than direct control over Waqf properties, countering allegations that the bill seeks to curtail minority rights.

The Opposition, led by the Congress and its allies, has strongly opposed the bill, alleging that it could lead to the government taking control of historic religious properties. Opposition leaders argued that provisions requiring validation of land ownership could be used to dispossess Waqf institutions of their assets. Meanwhile, Rijiju urged all parties to support the bill, highlighting that it addresses longstanding governance issues left unresolved by previous governments.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain slams Waqf bill, calls it anti-Muslim and unconstitutional

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain called the bill anti-Muslim and accused the BJP of using it to stoke communal tensions. Initiating the discussion, he alleged that the ruling party was misleading the country and forcing the bill through Parliament without incorporating any recommendations from the Opposition members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee. He argued that the bill seeks to treat Muslims as second-grade citizens and questioned whether the government intends to spy on Waqf institutions or undermine their autonomy. He also criticized the demand for proof of Waqf properties, stating that age-old religious sites exist as Waqf by user, just like temples and gurudwaras, and asked how the government expects proof for such historic places.

Hussain accused the BJP of running a misinformation campaign for the past six months to justify the bill. He said the ruling party first engages in communal polarization and then accuses the Opposition of doing the same. He claimed that the government is looking for excuses to create disputes and provoke riots for electoral gains. Asking whether the government does not trust the Muslim community to run its own institutions, he said this legislation is unfair and targeted specifically at them.