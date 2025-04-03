WB government should take urgent steps to fill invalidated posts in schools: CPI(M) on SC verdict

KOLKATA: The CPI(M) on Thursday said the West Bengal government should take urgent steps to fill up the vacancies that have been created after the Supreme Court invalidated the jobs of nearly 26,000 teachers which, otherwise, would affect the state's education system.

Earlier in the day, the apex court in a judgement invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim said that the education system in the state's schools will be affected since a large number of teachers lost their jobs.

Salim said that in keeping with the apex court direction the state government should take urgent steps to fill up the posts which have fallen vacant following the judgement.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordering the Trinamool Congress-led state government to initiate a fresh selection process to be concluded within three months.

The CPI(M) leader claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government has tainted the education system in the state owing to the illegality in the appointment process.