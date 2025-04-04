Congress MP, Owaisi challenge Waqf (Amendment) Bill in SC; cite constitutional violations

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday challenged the validity of the validity of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has been approved by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and is now awaiting Presidential assent.

Jawed's plea alleged the bill imposed "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.

The petition, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the proposed law discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments".

Owaisi's plea was filed by advocate Lzafeer Ahmad.

In his petition filed in the top court, Jawed said that he has challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 because it violates rights enshrined under Articles 14, 15, 25, 26, 29, and 300-A of the Constitution.

Jawed, an MP from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha Constituency in Bihar, said he was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

"The Bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties and their management, thereby undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community. The Bill discriminates against the Muslim community by imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments," the plea of Jawed said.